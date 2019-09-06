C'est votre chance de remporter le skin Léon squale (et Léon lui même si vous ne le possédez pas encore) !
Samedi 7 septembre suivez le programme ci-dessous afin de mettre toutes les chances de votre côté ! Gardez à l'esprit que l'heure affichée est sur le fuseau horaire français, ajustez donc le temps en fonction de votre propre fuseau.
14:00 - 15:00 (UTC+2) :
Trapa - https://www.youtube.com/user/trapaCoC
15:00 - 16:00 (UTC+2) :
Gouloulou - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZPfXNjRlFo
17:00 - 18:00 (UTC+2) :
Pepito - https://www.youtube.com/channe...
18:00 - 19:00 (UTC+2) :
Romain Dot Live - https://www.youtube.com/c/roma...
19:00 - 20:00 (UTC+2) :
JsGodSaveTheFish - youtube.com/c/jsgodsavethefish
20:00 - 21:00 (UTC+2) :
DavidK Play - https://www.youtube.com/channe...
21:00 - 22:00 (UTC+2) :
Axael TV - https://www.youtube.com/channe...
Tentez votre chance également avec les autres langues :
02:00 - 03:00 (UTC+2) :
FullFrontage - Twitch.tv/FullFrontage - English
Gustovow - https://www.youtube.com/user/g... - Portuguese
Raiko Chen - https://www.youtube.com/user/q... - Traditional Chinese
04:00 - 05:00 (UTC+2) :
Easonlin - https://www.huya.com/easonlin - Simplified Chinese
05:00 - 06:00 (UTC+2) :
Chiken - Twitch.tv/Chiken - English
大腦動遊戲王 - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
06:00 - 07:00 (UTC+2) :
荒野乱斗大V - https://www.douyu.com/7436373 - Simplified Chinese
07:00 - 08:00 (UTC+2) :
Xiake - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
08:00 - 09:00 (UTC+2) :
巴斯主播 - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional
Chinese 비엠TV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Korean
09:00 - 10:00 (UTC+2) :
CrazyBoy - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
皮皮Wayne - https://www.douyu.com/7256663 - Simplified Chinese
SGV - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
10:00 - 11:00 (UTC+2) :
ClashGames - https://www.youtube.com/clashgames1 - German
Dr. mmm - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
11:00 - 12:00 (UTC+2) :
BBOKTV - https://www.youtube.com/c/BBOK... - Korean
엔젤 유튜브 ANGEL7777 - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Korean
12:00 - 13:00 (UTC+2) :
kuroko哲平 - https://www.youtube.com/user/p... - Traditional Chinese
想不到改什么 - https://www.douyu.com/6784113 - Simplified Chinese
13:00 - 14:00 (UTC+2) :
荒野乱斗法师李 - https://www.douyu.com/6541105 - Simplified Chinese
壹狗YeEagle's game time - https://www.youtube.com/channe... - Traditional Chinese
14:00 - 15:00 (UTC+2) :
Radical Rosh - twitch.tv/radicalrosh - English
Kius - https://www.youtube.com/c/Kius... - Spanish
15:00 - 16:00 (UTC+2) :
Orange Juice (OJ) - twitch.tv/orangejuice - English
Ferre - https://www.youtube.com/user/F... - Italian
16:00 - 17:00 (UTC+2) :
BenTimm1 - twitch.tv/bentimm1 - English
SpiuK - https://www.youtube.com/SPIUKY... - Spanish
AuRuM TV - https://www.youtube.com/autv - Russian
17:00 - 18:00 (UTC+2) :
Lex - twitch.tv/lexbrawlstars - English
18:00 - 19:00 (UTC+2) :
KairosTime - Twitch.tv/kairostime_gaming - English
Grax - https://www.youtube.com/grax - Italian
19:00 - 20:00 (UTC+2) :
Chief Pat - Twitch.tv/chiefpat - English
ChiefAvalon - https://youtube.com/ChiefAvalon - English
20:00 - 21:00 (UTC+2) :
Coach Cory - https://dlive.tv/CoachCory - English
Rey - https://www.twitch.tv/reybrawl... - English
21:00 - 22:00 (UTC+2) :
Ash - https://www.youtube.com/ashbra... - English
Dragon Steak TV - https://youtube.com/dragonstea... - Italian
Bruno Clash - https://www.facebook.com/bruno... - Portuguese
22:00 - 23:00 (UTC+2) :
DoingLifeGaming - https://www.youtube.com/doingl... - English
Consty - https://www.youtube.com/consty - Portuguese
23:00 - 00:00 (UTC+2) :
Trikshot - https://www.twitch.tv/tricksho... - English
AndroiMers - https://www.youtube.com/user/A... - Spanish
BrPr0Master - https://www.youtube.com/brpr0master - Portuguese
00:00 - 01:00 (UTC+2) :
Ark - https://www.twitch.tv/arkbrawl... - English
Nery - https://www.facebook.com/Clash... - Portuguese
01:00 - 02:00 (UTC+2) :
GizmoSpike - https://www.youtube.com/gizmos... - English
Bon courage à tous !