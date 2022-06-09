Supercell logo
9 juin 2022
Cadeaux gratuits pour célébrer le deuxième anniversaire du lancement en Chine !

Liste des cadeaux :

  • 09/06 - Mégaboîte

  • 10/06 - 300 pièces

  • 11/06 - Pack d'émoticônes

  • 12/06 - 10 gemmes