Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

6 août 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Nouvelle campagne MAKE !
article image

5 août 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Nouveau gadget de Penny !
article image

29 juil. 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Second gadget de Bo !
article image

22 juil. 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Deuxième gadget de Mortis !
article image

15 juil. 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Second gadget de Polly !
article image

8 juil. 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Maintenance du 08/07 + MAJ optionnelle !
Previous2223242526Next