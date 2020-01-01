Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

1 janv. 2020

Blog – Brawl Stars

Seconds pouvoirs star pour Béa et Max !
article image

19 déc. 2019

Blog – Brawl Stars

Maintenance et correctifs
article image

18 déc. 2019

Blog – Brawl Stars

Les fêtes pirates sont arrivés !
article image

14 déc. 2019

Blog – Brawl Stars

Les prix du championnat Brawl Stars 2020 !
article image

5 déc. 2019

Blog – Brawl Stars

Nouvel équilibrage !
article image

23 nov. 2019

Blog – Brawl Stars

Votre chance pour remporter les nouveaux skins !
Previous2829303132Next