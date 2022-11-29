Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

29 nov. 2022

Nouveau Gadget et Pouvoir Star de Buster !
18 nov. 2022

Le défi le plus dur était trop facile pour vous ? Essayez celui-ci !
15 nov. 2022

Notes de mise à jour #GhostStation
9 nov. 2022

Mini-événement Pierre Feuille Ciseaux !
19 oct. 2022

Finale du mondial - Lieu, billets et autres
17 oct. 2022

Fin de la prise en charge : versions antérieures à iOS 11 et Android 7.0
