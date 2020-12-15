Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
15 dic 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars
Nuovo aggiornamento: buone Brawlidays!
27 nov 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars
La nuova skin di Iris Sally ed i gadget di Colt e 8-BIT!
24 nov 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars
Correzione di errori e bilanciamento
17 nov 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars
Aggiornamento opzionale - risoluzione di errori
13 nov 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars
La seconda abilità stellare di Ambra
11 nov 2020
Blog – Brawl Stars
Note di rilascio dell'aggiornamneto dello Snowtel!
