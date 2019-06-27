新キャラクター『ティック』登場！

🏆トロフィー目標4000でアンロック🏆



通常攻撃：ミニ地雷



敵との接触または一定時間の経過で爆発する地雷を3つ設置する。



必殺技：頭を使え！



自身の頭を取り外して投げる。頭は敵を自動追尾し、爆発してダメージを与える。頭は敵にヒットする前に破壊可能。



スターパワー：潤滑良好



HPの回復が通常より2秒早く開始する。







新しいスターパワー



全てのキャラクターに新しいスターパワーが追加されました！



スターパワーは、一度に1つだけ装備可能です。



ブロスタボックスとショップから入手可能です。



この夏リリース予定です。私たちのSNSチャンネルをご確認ください！



スターパワーは、メインメニューおよびキャラクターメニューで選択可能となります。







キャラクターごとの新しいスターパワー



シェリー - ばんそうこう：HPが40%以下になると、瞬時に全回復する。再び使えるようになるまで20秒かかる。



ニタ - ハイパーベア：ニタのクマの攻撃間隔が50%短縮する。



コルト - マグナム・スペシャル：コルトの通常攻撃の範囲と弾速が11%増加。



ブル - タフガイ：体力が40%以下になると、全てのダメージを30%低減するシールドが発生。



ジェシー - ショッキング：必殺技で出現する砲台から、伝播するエネルギーボールを発射。



ブロック - 第4のロケット：通常攻撃の弾数が3から4に増加。



ダイナマイク - 解体屋：必殺技の攻撃力が+1000増加。



ボウ - ベアトラップ：必殺技のトラップが、ノックバックに代わって敵を2秒スタンさせる。



エル・プリモ - 流星雨：必殺技使用後、5秒にわたってエルプリモのスピードが32%増加。



バーリー - 超猛毒：バーリーの通常攻撃の毎秒ダメージが+140増加。※

ポコ - むせび泣くギター：必殺技が敵にもヒットし、1200のダメージを与える。



ローサ - トゲトゲグローブ：必殺技の発動中、通常攻撃の攻撃力が+200増加。



リコ - ロボ流退却：HPが40%以下になると、移動速度が34%アップ。



ダリル - 瞬速リロード：必殺技使用時、弾数が瞬時にフルリロードされる。



ペニー - 火球：必殺技の砲台から放たれた砲弾が、地面に着弾後3秒間燃え続ける。そのダメージゾーンに触れた敵は、毎秒400のダメージを受ける。

カール - 防護スピン：必殺技使用時、受けるダメージをすべて30%低減する。



エリザベス - スナッピースナイプ：エリザベスの攻撃がヒットすると、瞬時に通常攻撃バーが0.5リロードされる（対象が砲台、ボットの場合も含む）。



パム - ママのベアハッグ：必殺技で設置される砲台が、味方の回復に加え、敵に毎秒300ダメージを与える。



フランケン - スポンジ：自身のHPが1000増加する。※



ビビ - 打撃の構え：ホームランゲージがフルチャージ中、受けるダメージをすべて30%低減する。



モーティス - 蛇の跳躍：ダッシュゲージがフルチャージ中、ダッシュ範囲が100%増加する。ダッシュゲージは、フルリロード状態を3秒間維持するとチャージされる。



タラ：癒やしの影：神秘の力が次元の扉を開き、出現するタラの影が自身と味方を回復する。



ジーン - 称賛：必殺技が味方に当たると、味方のHPが2000回復する。



スパイク - カーブシュート：サボテンボムのトゲが放物線を描いて飛び、ターゲットに命中しやすくなる。



クロウ - カリオン・クロウ：敵のHPが50%以下になると、通常攻撃と必殺技の攻撃力が+100増加する（対象が砲台、ボットの場合も含む）。

レオン - インビジヒール - 必殺技で姿を隠している間、HPが毎秒600回復する。



ティック - オートマ・ティック装填：リロード時間が15%短縮される。

※バーリー・フランケンの新スターパワーの効果説明に誤りがございました。現在は正しい内容に修正しております。ご迷惑をおかけし誠に申し訳ございません。

夏のメカイベント！！(Coming soon)

メニュー画面の背景を変更

メニュー画面のBGMを変更

メカスキン追加

ブロストライカー、制圧、賞金稼ぎモードにビーチテーマを追加





新スキン追加(Coming soon)



メカボウ

メカクロウ

ロボマイク

ロボスパイク

タラの修正





スターポイント



スタースキンのような特別アイテムを購入できるスターポイントが新たに登場します。



スターポイントは、キャラクターランクが10、15、20にランクアップした時に与えられます。



ランク10 = 100スターポイント



ランク15 = 200スターポイント



ランク20 = 300スターポイント



シーズン終了時にリセットされたトロフィーはスターポイントに変換されます（1トロフィー = 1スターポイント）。すでにランクアップしている分のスターポイントは、遡って補填されます。







スタースキン - 特別なスタースキンがスターポイントで購入可能に



ゴールド メカクロウ - 50,000スターポイント

ナイト メカクロウ - 10,000スターポイント

ゴールド メカボウ - 50,000スターポイント

ライト メカボウ - 10,000スターポイント

ラインバッカー ブル - 2,500スターポイント

ならず者 コルト - 500スターポイント





下記モードにおけるマップを追加、削除



エメラルドハント

追加：鋭いアングル 、うごめく洞窟

削除：岩の要塞、沈んだ鉱山, 底なし沼

強奪

追加：砂まみれのエメラルド（新）、 漂着物拾い（新）、ホットポテト（旧ボーントンネル）

削除：橋の彼方, ツイストショット, 分かれ道

賞金稼ぎ

追加：日射病（新）、灼熱の砂（新）、流れ星、グランドカナル

削除：ウシ小屋, 優越感, 隠れ家, 乾燥地帯

ブロストライカー

追加：ビーチボール（新）、サニーサッカー（新）

削除：狭き門, 静かな広場

制圧

追加：メカバトル（新）、工場大乱闘（新）

削除：スパーリング練習, ボットドロップ

バトルロイヤル

追加：激動の洞窟

削除：路地裏





ゲームバランス調整



各キャラクターのトロフィー獲得において、500トロフィーへの到達がより簡単に、700以降が少し難しくなりました。



ペニーのスターパワー（悪あがき）の爆弾の数が6から4に減少。



シーズン終了時の報酬がトークンからスターポイントに変更。キャラクター1人以上が500トロフィーを超えていないとスターポイントは与えられません。



制圧モード



制圧モードのプレイ時間が4分30秒から2分30秒に短縮！他のモードと同じプレイ時間に変更されました。それに伴い、2倍だった獲得トロフィーやXP、報酬もその他と同量になります。



強奪モード



金庫のHPを40000から45000に増加（平均プレイ時間が他のモードと比べて短かったため）。







その他調整



タラ、ティック、ビビに新ボイス追加。



ショップを全面的にリニューアルしました。



全てのスキンがショップで購入できるようになりました。これに伴い、キャラクター画面におけるスキンの購入ができなくなります。



スターポイントがショップに追加されました。







バグ修正



ビビのバットに顔が戻ってきます（iOSのみ）。



カールの目のアニメーションを修正。



ダイナマイクの必殺技が2人の敵に命中することで、必殺技が再チャージされるように修正。







以下、原文となります。

New Brawler - Tick

🏆Available in the Trophy Road for 4000 Trophies 🏆



- Main attack: Minimines



Tick's main attack launches three mines that detonate on contact with an enemy or after a short delay



- Super Attack: Headfirst



Tick launches his head as a homing projectile that damages enemies in an area. The head can be destroyed before it reaches the target.



- Star Power: Well Oiled



Tick's self-regeneration starts 2 seconds earlier



New Star Powers

Every Brawler is getting a new Star Power. They will be released throughout the summer, so stay tuned! You can only equip one Star Power at a time. They can be equipped on the Brawler selection screen or in the Main Menu. They are available in Brawl Boxes and Shop offers. Star Powers can now be selected in the Main Menu and Brawler Menu.



Shelly - Band-Aid: When Shelly falls below 40% health, she instantly returns to full health. Band-Aid recharges in 20.0 seconds



Nita - Hyper Bear: Nita’s bear attacks faster. The time between swipes is reduced by 50%



Colt - Magnum Special: Colt’s main attack range and bullet speed are increased by 11%



Bull - Tough Guy: When Bull falls below 40%, health he gains a shield that reduces all damage taken by 30%



Jessie - Shocky: Scrappy, the Turret, now shoots energy orbs that bounce between enemies



Brock - Rocket Number Four: Brock finally gains one more rocket, increasing his ammo capacity



Dynamike - Demolition: Adds +1000 damage to Mike’s Super



Bo - Snare a Bear: Instead of a knockback, Bo’s traps now stun the enemy for 2.0 seconds



El Primo - Meteor Rush: El Primo gains 32% speed boost for 5.0 seconds after using Super



Barley - Extra Noxious: Adds +140 damage per second to Barley’s attack



Poco - Screeching Solo: Poco’s Super now also hits enemies, dealing 1200 damage



Rosa - Thorny Gloves: Rosa’s punches gain +200 damage during her Super



Rico - Robo Retreat: When Rico falls below 40% health, he runs 34% faster



Darryl - Rolling Reload: When Darryl uses his Super, he reloads 3.0 ammo instantly



Penny - Balls of Fire: Cannonballs from Penny’s turret set the ground on fire for 3 seconds. Enemies in the burning area take 400 damage per second



Carl - Protective Pirouette: During Carl’s Super, all damage he receives is reduced by 30%



Piper - Snappy Sniping: When Piper hits an enemy (turrets and bots included) with her attack, she reloads 0.5 ammo instantly



Pam - Mama's Squeeze: Healing turret now also damages enemies for 300 damage per second



Frank - Sponge: Frank gains +1000 health



Bibi - Batting Stance: When Bibi’s Homerun bar is fully charged, she shields herself from all damage by 30%



Mortis - Coiled Snake: Mortis gains a Dash Bar! His dash range is increased by 100% when the bar is fully charged. It takes 3.0 seconds for the bar to charge when Mortis has all three dashes ready



Tara - Healing Shade: Tara’s Super cracks open a dimensional portal! A shadowy version of Tara’s appears to heal Tara and her teammates



Gene - Pat on the Back: Hitting teammates with Gene’s Super now heals them for 2000 health



Spike - Curveball: Spikes from cactus grenade fly in a curving motion, making it easier to hit targets



Crow - Carrion Crow: Crow deals +100 damage with his attack and Super to targets (turrets and bots included) with 50% or less health



Leon - Invisiheal - Leon recovers 600 health per second while his Super is active



Tick - Automa-Tick Reload: Tick's reload time is 15% shorter



Summer of Robots event (Coming soon)



New Main Menu Background



New Main Menu Music



Mecha Skins



Beach Environment (Brawl Ball, Heist and, Bounty)



New Skins (coming soon!)



Mecha Bo



Mecha Crow



Robo Mike



Robo Spike



Tara remodel



Star Points

Star Points are a new currency which you can use for exclusive items such as Star Skins (more items will come in the future). You get Star Points when you rank up your Brawler to ranks 10, 15 and 20 and at the end of every season (trophies that are lost are now converted to Star Points). Star Points will be given retroactively if you have already ranked up a Brawler



Trophy decay at the end of the season is now converted into Star Points (1 removed Trophy = 1 Star Point)



Star Points are also rewarded when achieving rank ups on Brawlers

Rank 10 = 100 Star Points

Rank 15 = 200 Star Points

Rank 20 = 300 Star Points





Star Skins - Exclusive Star Skins available for purchase with Star Points



Gold Mecha Crow - 50,000 Star Points



Night Mecha Crow - 10,000 Star Points



Gold Mecha Bo - 50,000 Star Points



Light Mecha Bo - 10,000 Star Points



Linebacker Bull - 2500 Star Points



Outlaw Colt - 500 Star Points



New Community Maps (and Map changes)

Gem Grab



Added: Acute Angle (new), Snake Cavern (new)



Removed: Stone Fort, Flooded Mine, Deep Siege



Heist



Added: Sandy Gems (new), Beachcombers (new), Hot Potato (aka Bone Tunnel)



Removed: Bridge Too Far, Twist and Shoot, Forks Out



Bounty



Added: Sunstroke (new), Burning Sands (new), Shooting Star, Canal Grande



Removed: Bull Pen, Excel, Hideout, Dry Season.



Brawl Ball



Added: Beach Ball (new), Sunny Soccer (new)



Removed: Pinhole Punt, Sneaky Fields



Siege



Added: Mecha Match (new), Factory Rush (new)



Removed: Sparring Match, Bot Drop



Showdown



Added: Cavern Churn



Removed: Passage



Game Balance

Players can now gain trophies more easily up to 500 Trophies on each of the Brawlers. Progress after 700 Trophies on a Brawler is now a bit more difficult



Penny Star Power Last Blast: Decreased amount of bombs from 6 to 4



Season Rewards now give Star Points instead of Tokens. You need to have at least one Brawler above 500 Trophies to receive Star Points at the end of a Season.



Siege



Siege now lasts a maximum of 2m 30s like other timed game modes



Siege has been rebalanced for the shorter duration



Rewards are now also similar to the other game modes to reflect the similar match duration



Heist



Increased Safe health from 40000 to 45000 (Heist games were shorter on average compared to other modes)



Other

New Voice overs for Tara, Tick, and Bibi



The shop has been completely revamped



All Skins are now only available for purchase through the Shop Offers. They are no longer available on the Brawler Menu screens



Star Point offers are added into the shop



Bug Fixes

Bibi's Bat's face is back (iOS)



Carl’s eyes animation is fixed



Dynamike charges his Super if he hits 2 enemies with his Super again





