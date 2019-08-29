新キャラクター『8ビット』登場！
🏆トロフィー目標6000でアンロック🏆
●通常攻撃：ブラスタービーム
レーザービームを発射して攻撃する。
●必殺技：ダメージブースター
ダメージブースターを設置。ダメージブースターを中心に生成されるエリア内では、チームメイトの攻撃力が30%アップする。(通常攻撃、必殺技両方)
●スターパワー：ブースターブースト
ダメージブースターの有効範囲が50%拡大。
●スターパワー：コンティニュー(今後リリース予定）
1ゲームに1回だけリスポーンせず即座に復活することが出来る
(ビッグゲームで、巨大キャラになっている場合は除く)
●トロフィー目標6000を既に通過しているプレイヤーは、アップデート後に起動すると自動的に8ビットがキャラクターコレクションに追加されます。
●6000トロフィーの報酬として設置されていたメガボックスは8ビットに置き換えられます。
新スキン追加
●クラシック8ビットー30エメラルド
●サメ レオンー80エメラルド
●ピンク エリザベスー500スターポイント
●サファイア タラー500スターポイント
キャラクタービジュアルの変更
●エリザベスのビジュアルを改良
●ペニーのアニメーション改良
●モーティスの攻撃時アニメーション改良
●ウサギ ペニーのスキンの修正
●ブルのアニメーションの修正
●その他小さなVFXの変更
イベントマップのローテーション変更
●ブロストライカ―は、3つ目のスロットにのみ登場するようになります。
（賞金稼ぎは4つ目のスロットに移動。）
●4つ目のスロットには賞金稼ぎ、強奪、制圧が順番に登場するようになります。
登場マップの変更
エメラルドハント
●追加：ロイヤルフラッシュ
バトルロイヤル
●追加：寂れた頂、荒れた細道、不毛の荒野、大事な接点
●削除：台風の目、湖の谷、ホットポイント、ガイコツ川
ブロストライカ―
●追加：フィ―ルドゴール、電光石火、回転シュート、甘いコース、パワーショット
賞金稼ぎ
●追加：生い茂るオアシス
●削除：寺院跡、日射病、灼熱の砂
強奪
●削除：漂着物拾い、サイドストーリー
制圧
●削除：メカバトル、単刀直入、兵器製造所
バトルロイヤル
中秋の名月イベント（9月上旬開催予定）
●このイベントの間、バトルロイヤルボックスとパワーキューブが特別グラフィックになります。
トロフィー目標の仕様変更
●新たなキャラクターランクを追加
●ランク21(550トロフィー) ~ ランク35(1250トロフィー)が追加
●到達時に一度だけ付与されるスターポイント報酬を追加
ランク25(750トロフィー) - 400スターポイント
ランク30(1000トロフィー) - 500スターポイント
ランク35(1250トロフィー) - 600スターポイント
●新たに追加されたランクに到達した場合も、通常通り10トークン報酬が付与されます。
●既に新ランクを超えているプレイヤーには、アップデート後に起動するとランクに応じてスターポイント、トークン報酬が自動的に補填されます。
●アップデート後に表示されるランクと付与される報酬は、到達した過去最高トロフィーに基づいています。(例えば、過去に750トロフィーまで到達したが現在は500トロフィーの場合、750トロフィー時の報酬が付与されます。)
ショップ
シーズン終了時のみ購入可能
●1ビッグボックス - 500スターポイント
●1メガ ボックス - 1500スターポイント
シーズン終了時のスターポイント報酬の改定
●シーズン終了時のスターポイント報酬は、各キャラクターの到達トロフィー数によって異なります。(下記表をご参照ください)
●シーズン終了時点の各キャラクターのトロフィー数によって、定められたトロフィー数へのリセットが行われます。(下記表をご参照ください)
●この変更は、より多くのプレイヤーがスターポイントに獲得しやすくなり、シーズン中に多くのキャラクターでプレイすることの促進されること考えています。
●キャラクター毎のトロフィー目標は、新しいUI画面で確認することができます。これは、キャラクターがトロフィー500を超えると、メイン画面上にあるキャラクターランクアイコンをタップすると表示されます。
キャラクターバランス調整
カール
通常攻撃の速度が8%増加。スターパワー(防護スピン)のダメージ軽減率が30%から40%へ増加。
コルト
スターパワー(すいすいブーツ)の移動速度向上率が8%から10%に増加。
パム
スターパワー(ママのベアハッグ)で敵に与える毎秒ダメージが300から500に増加。スターパワー(ママの抱擁)で回復するHPが30から40に増加。
ボウ
スターパワー(鷹の目)で見える範囲が2マスから3マスに拡大。
ブロック
スターパワー(ファイアロケット)で与える毎秒ダメージが300から400に増加。
ティック
通常攻撃のミニ地雷の爆発範囲が11%増加。
エル・プリモ
スターパワー(バーニングドロップ)の相手に与えるダメージが800から1000に増加。
フランケン
スターパワー(スポンジ)の効果が1000から1100に増加。
ローサ
HPが5000から5200に増加。
スパイク
スターパワー(栄養補給)の毎秒回復量が500から600に増加。
タラ
スターパワー(癒やしの影)で出現するタラの影が、体力満タンのキャラクターの回復を行わないように変更。スターパワー(影武者)で出現するタラの影のHPが2400から3000に増加。
ビビ
スターパワー(打撃の構え)のダメージ軽減率が30%から40%に増加。
レオン
スターパワー(インビジヒール)の毎秒回復力が600から800へ増加。
モーティス
スターパワー(蛇の跳躍)のダッシュ範囲が100%から75%へ減少。
ポコ
スターパワー(むせび泣くギター)の敵に与えるダメージが1200から1000に減少。
ダリル
スターパワー(鋼の盾)のダメージ軽減率が30%から25%に減少。
両手のショットガンの弾がダリルの中心より発射されるように修正。(両弾共に)
エリザベス
スターパワー(スナッピースナイプ)の通常攻撃バーリロード数が0.5から0.4に減少。
スターパワー(待ち伏せ)での追加ダメージが400から500に増加。
ジーン
スターパワー(賞賛)をスターパワー(一発入魂)に変更。
スターパワー(一発入魂)必殺技ゲージがフルチャージ時、通常攻撃で敵に与えるダメージが300増加。
その他
●ホームランゲージがフルチャージ中、色が赤くなるように変更。
●近接攻撃のヒットエフェクトが、バトルロイヤルで出現するパワーキューブが入ったボックスを攻撃時にも発生する仕様に変更。(サウンドとビジュアルエフェクト共に)
●ビビがバットをスイングした際、カメラが揺れるエフェクトを追加。
●ブロストライカーにおいて、ボールを持っている際タレットやニタベアなどが草むらに隠れている敵を認識する仕様に変更。
●クラブメール - クールダウン時にクラブメールを送ろうとした際、クールダウン終了までのカウントダウンが表示されるように変更。
●ボットとゲームプレイの際、ボットが全てのキャラクターから使用キャラクターを選択する仕様に変更(プレイヤーが使用するキャラクターよりもレア度が高いキャラクターが選ばれる事は少ない)
バグ修正
●ブロストライカーにおいて、コルトのスターパワー(マグナム・スペシャル)、または他の攻撃範囲を広げるスターパワーを使用した際、ターゲティングラインの視界が拡大するバグを修正。
●新しいスキン販売開始時に、ショップに一度アクセスしたにもかかわらずショップ通知が消えないバグを修正。
●ティックの頭がターゲットに向かって帰還するバグ、空中にいるターゲットに対して爆発するバグを修正。
●賞金稼ぎにおいて、ペニーのスターパワー(悪あがき)の爆弾で敵を倒す際、ペニーの星が適切に増加されないバグを修正。
以下原文
New Brawler - 8-BIT
●Available in the Trophy Road for 6000 Trophies
●Main attack: Blaster Beams
●8-BIT fires a burst of lasers
●Super Ability: Damage booster
●8-BIT deploys a structure that boosts all teammates damage by 30% (both Main andSuper attack) in its area of effect
●Star Power: Boosted Booster
●Damage booster effective radius is increased by 50%
●Star Power: 1UP (Going to be released afterward)
●8-BIT respawns instantly once per game (Not functional in Big Game while playing as
the Big Brawler)
●Old players who have already passed the 6000 Trophy mark on the Trophy Road will have 8-BIT automatically added to their collection when they launch the new update
●8-BIT replaces old Mega Box reward that was at 6000 Trophies
New Skins
●8-BIT Classic - 30 Gems
●Shark Leon - 80 Gems
●Pink Piper - 500 Star Points
●Iris Tara - 500 Star Points
Brawler Visual Changes
●Piper rework
●Penny animations rework
●Mortis attack animation rework
●Bunny Penny skinning fix
●Bull animations fixes
●Other small VFX changes
Map Rotation Changes
●Brawl Ball is now the only mode played in slot 3 (Bounty moved to slot 4)
●Bounty, Heist, and Siege are now rotating in slot 4
GemGrab
●Added: Royal Flush
Showdown
●Added:Desert Vortex, Twisty Turns, Barren Badlands
●Removed: Eye of the Storm, Thousand Lakes, Hot Point, Skull Creek
BrawlBall
●Added: Field Goal, Bank Shot
Bounty
●Added: Overgrown Oasis
●Removed: Temple Ruins, Sunstroke, Burning Sands
Heist
●Removed: Beachcombers, Side Story
Siege
●Removed: Mecha Match, Straight Shot, Assembly Attack
Showdown Moon Festival Event (Early September)
●Special graphics for the Showdown Box and Power Cube during this event
Trophy Progression
●New Brawler Ranks added
●Rank 21 at 550 Trophies to Rank 35 at 1250 Trophies
●New one time Star Points rewards added
●Rank 25 (750 Trophies) - 400 Star Points
●Rank 30 (1000 Trophies) - 500 Star Points
●Rank 35 (1250 Trophies) - 600 Star Points
●The usual 10 tokens rewarded upon reaching each new rank
●Players who have already passed these new Rank thresholds are automatically compensated with the Rank, Star Point and Token rewards upon launching the game after updating
●Rank shown and rewards given out after the update are based on the Brawler's highest ever reached trophy score (so for example if a Brawler has once reached 750 Trophies before the update but is currently at 500 Trophies the rewards are given based on 750 Trophies)
Shop
●End of Season offers
●1 Big Box - 500 Star Points
●1 Mega Box - 1500 Star Points
Season End Star Point Rewards Rework
●Star Point rewards at a season's end are now based on reaching certain Trophy milestones with a Brawler*
●Trophies are now reset to a fixed value based on where the Brawler was at the end of the season
●The goal with this change is to make Star Points more accessible to more players and to further promote playing multiple different Brawlers during the season
●New milestones are visualized in a new UI screen which can be found by tapping the Brawler Rank icon in the Brawler screen when the Brawler has once reached over 500 Trophies
Brawler Balance
Gene
●2nd Star Power changed to:
When Gene's Super is fully charged (and he doesn't use it) he does +X damage with his main attack.
Balance Changes
Carl:
Increased main attack projectile speed by 8%
Increased Shield from Protective Pirouette Star Power from 30% to 40%
Colt:
Increased Speed buff from Slick Boots Star Power from 8% to 10%.
Pam:
Increased Damage per second from Mama's Squeeze Star Power from 300 to 500.
Increased Healing from Mama's Hug Star Power from 30 to 40.
Bo:
Increased visibility bonus from Circling Eagle Star Power from 2 tiles to 3 tiles.
Brock:
Increased damage per second from Incendiary Star Power from 300 to 400.
Tick:
Increased main attack mine explosion radius by 11%.
El Primo:
Increased damage from El Fuego Star Power from 800 to 1000.
Frank:
Increased health from Sponge Star Power from 1000 to 1100.
Rosa:
Increased health from 5000 to 5200.
Spike:
Increased Healing per second from Fertilize Star Power from 500 to 600.
Tara:
Healing Shade Star Power pet no longer heals brawlers that have full health.
Increased health for Black Portal Star Power pet from 2400 to 3000.
Bibi:
Increased Shield from Battling Stance Star Power from 30% to 40%.
Leon:
Increased Healing per second from Invisiheal Star Power from 600 to 800.
Shelly:
Band-aid now heals for 2000 health instead of giving full health.
Mortis:
Decreased range increase from Coiled Snake Star Power from 100% to 75%.
Poco:
Decreased damage from Screeching Solo Star Power from 1200 to 1000.
Darryl:
Decreased Shield from Steel Hoops Star Power from 30% to 25%.
Both shotguns now shoot bullets from the middle of the Brawler (both shots have the same pattern now).
Piper:
Decreased bullets gained from Snappy Sniping Star Power from 0.5 to 0.4.
Increased bonus damage from Ambush Star Power from 400 to 500.
Other
●"Home Run" bar turns red when it's fully charged
●Melee hit effects are now shown when attacking Showdown boxes (both sounds and visual effects if applicable)
●Camera shake effect added for Bibi when she swings her bat
●Brawl Ball: Pets (Turrets, Nita Bear etc.) can now see enemy Brawlers inside bushes if the Brawler is carrying the ball
●Club Mail - Added cooldown remaining countdown when trying to send club mail while on cooldown
●When playing games with bots, bots can now choose any brawlers (more rare brawlers are less likely to be picked by the bots).
Bug Fixes
●Fixed an issue that caused Colt's attack range star power (and other similar) to increase the visual range of the Brawl Ball targeting line as well
●Fixed an issue with Shop notification ticker not being cleared correctly if new skins became available in the Shop after it had been visited once
●Tick's head no longer homes to targets or explodes on targets that are in the air
●When penny's "last barrage" Star Power bombs defeat enemies in Bounty, Penny's bounty now properly increase