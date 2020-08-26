Supercell logo
2020年8月26日
Blog – Brawl Stars

バーリーの新ガジェット登場！

バーリーの新ガジェット「薬草の強壮剤」登場！


効果：回復ポーションを近くの味方に投げ、1秒につき500回復させるエリアをつくり出す。使用回数：3回。