12/18のアップデートに伴い発生した下記のバグについて修正を行いました。

・ビビのスターパワー「打撃の構え」が機能しない

・ビーの必殺技が無敵状態の相手にも効果がある

またiOS、Androidにおいて任意アップデートを実施し、以下のバグについても修正を行います。(12/20 7時0分時点ではAndroid、iOSどちらも任意アップデートをリリースしております。各ストアよりアップデートをお願いいたします。）

・Android OS 8,9,10において、アプリアイコンが崩れる

・Androidにおいて、Facebook連携でのフレンドが正しく表示されない

・「もう一度」から試合を開始すると、攻める方向が反転してしまうことがある

・海賊 コルトのバンダナの表示バグ

・キャラクター選択画面でトロフィーのグラフィックが表示されない

・Facebookログインをした際に出るポップアップのグラフィックの崩れ





以下原文となります。

After the maintenance, we are getting these two problems fixed:

- Fixing Bibi's Battling Stance Star Power

- Preventing Bea's super from slowing immune targets

More fixes are coming in an optional update both for iOS and Android. They will be available afterward.

Here's what we are fixing with the optional update.

Fixing the App Icon on Android OS version 8,9 and 10

Fixing a bug that caused Facebook friends not being shown correctly on Android

Fixing a bug that caused players to play with an upside down camera when using Play Again feature

Fixed an issue with Corsair Colt's Bandana

Fixed missing Trophy graphic in the Brawler menu

Fixed a graphical issue with new Facebook login pop-up

We should return shortly!