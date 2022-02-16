Supercell logo
2022年2月16日
Blog – Brawl Stars

ファングの新スターパワー登場！

ファングの新スターパワー「厚底シューズ」登場！

効果：3秒に1回、攻撃を受けた際のダメージを最大500軽減する。最大でダメージの90％を軽減する👟