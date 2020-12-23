Supercell logo
2020年12月23日
Blog – Brawl Stars

ルーの新スターパワー登場！！

ルーの新スターパワー「低体温」登場！

■効果

ルーの攻撃による凍結状態に応じて、敵のリロード速度を最大35％低下させる