2021年11月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars

11/22 メンテナンスについて

11/22 メンテナンスを実施しました。

修正内容は以下になります。

・クラブリーグの開始時間を修正。

・クラブリーグの招待、運用、その他UXの修正。