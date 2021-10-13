Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2021年10月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars

メグの新スターパワー登場！

メグの新スターパワー登場！

新スターパワー：「道連れ」

メカが破壊されると爆発し、近くの敵に1000ダメージを与えてノックバックさせる🤖