本日任意アップデートを公開しました。アップデートを行う際は、各アプリストアよりアップデートをお願いいたします。

内容は以下となります。



以下原文となります。

Customizable Control Settings has been added to the Setting Screen & Training Cave

Fixed an issue that caused Showdown box shadows to remain on the ground after a box was destroyed

Fixed several layering issues

Fixed a notification timing issue

Fixed an issue that caused the health bar of Mr P's Porters to be moved too high on the screen after being powered up with the Gadget