2020年4月14日
任意アップデートのお知らせ【コントローラーがカスタマイズ可能に！】

本日任意アップデートを公開しました。アップデートを行う際は、各アプリストアよりアップデートをお願いいたします。

内容は以下となります。

  • 設定画面と訓練の洞窟にコントローラーのカスタマイズ設定が追加。操作設定ボタンよりカスタマイズが可能です。

  • バトルロイヤルにてボックスが破壊されたあとに、ボックスの影が残るバグを修正。

  • いくつかのレイヤー表示バグを修正。

  • 通知タイミングのバグを修正。

  • クラブ画面で別クラブ所属のプレイヤーにフレンドリクエストを送れてしまうバグを修正。

  • ミスターPのガジェットにて、ポーター兵を強化すると、体力ゲージが画面上部に移動してしまうバグを修正。

  • スプラウトの通常攻撃にてバウンドの距離を考慮したところにオートエイムしないバグを修正。

以下原文となります。

  • Customizable Control Settings has been added to the Setting Screen & Training Cave

  • Fixed an issue that caused Showdown box shadows to remain on the ground after a box was destroyed

  • Fixed several layering issues

  • Fixed a notification timing issue

  • Fixed an issue that caused the health bar of Mr P's Porters to be moved too high on the screen after being powered up with the Gadget

  • Fixed an issue where auto-fire targeting did not take into account the added range from Sprouts main attack grenade bounces