本日任意アップデートを公開しました。アップデートを行う際は、各アプリストアよりアップデートをお願いいたします。
内容は以下となります。
設定画面と訓練の洞窟にコントローラーのカスタマイズ設定が追加。操作設定ボタンよりカスタマイズが可能です。
バトルロイヤルにてボックスが破壊されたあとに、ボックスの影が残るバグを修正。
いくつかのレイヤー表示バグを修正。
通知タイミングのバグを修正。
クラブ画面で別クラブ所属のプレイヤーにフレンドリクエストを送れてしまうバグを修正。
ミスターPのガジェットにて、ポーター兵を強化すると、体力ゲージが画面上部に移動してしまうバグを修正。
スプラウトの通常攻撃にてバウンドの距離を考慮したところにオートエイムしないバグを修正。
以下原文となります。
Customizable Control Settings has been added to the Setting Screen & Training Cave
Fixed an issue that caused Showdown box shadows to remain on the ground after a box was destroyed
Fixed several layering issues
Fixed a notification timing issue
Fixed an issue that caused the health bar of Mr P's Porters to be moved too high on the screen after being powered up with the Gadget
Fixed an issue where auto-fire targeting did not take into account the added range from Sprouts main attack grenade bounces