2022年9月21日
Blog – Brawl Stars

サムの第2のガジェット登場！

サムの新ガジェット「パルスウェーブ」登場🥊⚡️

効果：次の必殺技を発動すると、地上に落ちた時に電磁パルスが発生して敵をノックバックさせる。