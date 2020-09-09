Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020年9月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars

シェリーの新ガジェット登場

シェリーの新ガジェット「クレーピジョン」登場！

使用すると、次に放つ通常攻撃の幅が小さくなり射程距離が伸びる。

使用回数：3回