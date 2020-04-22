Games
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020年4月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars
スプラウトの新スターパワー登場
スプラウトの新スターパワー登場
新スターパワー：「光合成」
草むらにいる間はシールドが発生するようになる。