本日アップデートを行いました。内容は以下になります。

■新キャラクター ゲイル （ レアリティ：クロマティック）

通常攻撃：「ポーラーボルテックス 」幅広い風と雪を広範囲に吹きつける。

必殺技：「ゲイルフォース！」全力で突風を吹き出し、範囲にいる敵をノックバックさせる。

ガジェット：「バネジャンプ」バネを足元に落とし、味方と敵を空中に発射する。使用回数3回。

スターパワー：「防風」必殺技でノックバックした敵が壁にあたると、スタンするようになる。

スターパワー：「追い風」必殺技に巻き込まれた味方は移動速度が向上する。

■新スキン

バーバリアンキング ブル (Supercell 10周年記念）

商人 ゲイル （ブロスタパス限定）

ローグ モーティス 150エメラルド（5/19)

トロピカル スプラウト 30エメラルド (5/22)

ガード リコ -150エメラルド (5/27)

■ブロスタパス

新レアリティのクロマティック

クロマティックのキャラクターはレジェンドレアと同じ確率で排出されます。そして、ブロスタパスのシーズンが終わるとウルトラレア、その次のシーズンが終わるとハイパーレアの排出確率まで上昇します。

クロマティックのキャラクターは、ブロスタボックスもしくは、ブロスタパスを購入することで入手できます。

■クエスト

ブロスタパスを進めるために、複数のクエストが用意されています。クエストはトロフィー目標の300でアンロックされます。

次のグレードに到達するために必要なトークン数は、グレードが上がるたびに一定の間隔で増加します。

クエスト報酬について

100トークン（スモール）、200トークン(ミディアム）、500トークン(ラージ)ブロスタパスクエスト 200、もしくは500トークン

クエストの発生について

毎日2つのスモールクエストが追加され、24時間毎に更新されます。

火曜日と木曜日にはミディアム・ラージのクエスト、ブロスタパスによる限定クエストが追加されます。

全てのブロスタパス報酬回収後も、プレイして追加報酬を獲得することが出来ます。

以前のシーズンで回収していない報酬は、引き続き回収できます。

■ピン

ブロスタにピンというエモート機能が登場です！現在はゲームルームのチャットでのみ使用が可能ですが、今後のアップデートでバトル中の使用が可能になる予定です。自分が所有するキャラクターのピンのみ使用可能です。

ピンのレアリティ

ノーマル：悲しい、幸せ、怒る

レア：グッドゲーム、ありがとう(感謝）

ハイパーレア：特別なエモート

■ホットゾーン復活！(期間限定）

ゾーンを確保するための進捗状況が画面内に視覚的に表示されるようになりました。また画面上部にもパーセント表示がされます。

両チームはお互い邪魔せずに、同じエリアを同時に奪い合えます。

一つのチームがマップで入手可能な旗を全て取る、もしくはタイムアップになった場合にゲーム終了となります。

■エコノミーチェンジ

回収されていないブロスタボックスとビッグボックスは、全てブロスタパスに移動されました

イベントチケットは、1チケット=0.1エメラルドで換算され付与されました(端数切り上げ)。

スタートークンは削除されました。

エメラルドはブロスタボックスから出なくなり、パスの報酬として配置されます。

トロフィー目標において、報酬がイベントチケットだったものがを、ビックボックスに変更されました。

■ゲームモード＆イベントローテーションの変更

賞金稼ぎ、強奪、制圧に新しいマップを追加。

いくつかのマップをローテーションを増加。

■チケットイベント

チケットイベントはチケットなしでプレイ可能になりました。

ボスファイト：5つの難易度が用意されたクエストが5つ出現。各クエストをクリアすると報酬として100トークンがもらえる。

ロボットファイト：最大2分のタイマーが追加。5つの難易度が用意されたクエストが5つ出現。各クエストをクリアすると報酬として100トークンがもらえ

ビッグゲーム：ボスが2分以上生き延びた場合は、ボスの勝利。タイマー導入に合わせてボスの体力を調整。イベント開始から5回までの勝利に対して、報酬として100トークンがもらえる。

■その他

様々なUIの改善

新キャラクターが負けたときのエフェクト変更

プロフィールでは、ロボットファイトのベストタイムが、最高レベルに置き換えられます。

■リモデル！

ダークウサギ ペニーのビジュアルエフェクト

飲茶 ダリルのリモデル

パムのリモデル

ダリルのボイス追加

■アーカイブ

将来的に一部のスキンはショップローテーションから削除されます。それらは、年に1〜2回ショップに並ぶようになります。以下のスキンには、この変更が適用された事を意味するアイコンがつきます。

アーカイブに移動されるスキン

ロカビリー モーティス

アメフト ブル

コック ダイナマイク

DJ ブロック

原始人 フランケン

■バグ修正

バトルロイヤル：フレンドゲームにて、複数のダイナマイクがガジェットを同時に使用したときにクラッシュするバグを修正。

バトルロイヤル：パワーキューブを手に入れたあと、ジャッキーの必殺技チャージ率が上昇するバグを修正。

スパイクのガジェットがカーブシュートの影響を受けるバグを修正。

クロウのスターパワー「猛毒」がジャッキーに正しい効果を与えていないバグを修正。

シェリーがガジェットでダッシュしたと同時に必殺技で壁を破壊したときに、挙動がおかしくなるバグを修正。

スプラウトの必殺技で生成された壁がタレットを押し出さないバグを修正。

■バランス調整

8ビット ガジェット「裏技カセット」を使用したときにダメージブースターを破壊しなくなる。

バーリー 必殺技で投げられる瓶の投擲パターンがランダムではなく固定される。 ガジェット「ネバネバシロップミキサー」の範囲が25%増加。効果時間が3秒から4秒に増加。

ビー ガジェット「ハニーモラセス」の範囲が20%増加。ハチの巣を壁の下に設置をしやすくするために、よりビーの足元にハチの巣が設置されるようになる。

ブロック 必殺技のロケットの落下パターンが、ランダムではなく固定される。

モーティス ガジェット「コンボスピナー」が発動しても移動ができるようになる。（発動時に移動が止まらなくなる）

ダリル ガジェット「パワースプリング」が発動しても移動ができるようになる。（発動時に移動が止まらなくなる）一発あたりのダメージ量が減少するが、ヒットするたびに必殺技が25%チャージされる。

ダイナマイク ガジェット「危機一髪スピナー」を発動しても移動ができるようになる。（発動時に移動が止まらなくなる）

エリザベス ガジェット「自動照準器」で発射される弾にあたった敵は、ノックバックされ遅延効果が付与される。※ガジェットの効果の刷新

カール 必殺技のダメージが1回転あたり360から420に増加。

サンディ 通常攻撃のダメージが840から920に増加。

ビビ 体力が4200から4000に減少。

スプラウト 通常攻撃のダメージが1000から940に減少。

ボウ 必殺技の地雷が、上下両チームで正しくミラーリングして設置されるように修正。

ティック 通常攻撃の地雷が、上下両チームで正しくミラーリングして投擲されるように修正。

Emz スターパワー「元気注入」が毎秒回復量が敵1体あたり400から320に減少。

ニタ ガジェット「クマの手」のチャージ（使用回数）が3回から2回に減少。

IKEタレット 制圧のIKEタレットの体力が30,000から35,000に増加。







原文は以下になります。

■New Brawler - Gale! Chromatic Brawler

Main Attack: Polar Vortex - Gale blows a wide array of wind and snow at his enemies

Super Ability: Gale Force - Gale delivers an almighty gust of wind, pushing back all enemies caught in its path

Gadget: Spring Ejector - Gale drops a bounce pad underfoot, launching friend and foe alike into the air

Star Power: Blustery Blow - Super now stuns when enemies are pushed against a wall

Star Power: Second Wind - Speed boost to friendly Brawlers caught in the path of his Super

■New Skins!

Barbarian King Bull - Supercell’s 10th Anniversary!

Trader Gale - Brawl Pass exclusive!

5/19 Rogue Mortis - 150 Gems

5/22 Tropical Sprout - 30 Gems

5/27 Guard Rico - 150 Gems

■Brawl Pass

Chromatic - New Rarity!

Chromatic Brawlers start at Legendary Rarity drop rate in boxes, but the drop rate improves with each ending Brawl Pass Season until Epic Rarity level

Chromatic Brawlers can be acquired as a drop from Brawl Boxes or by purchasing the Brawl Pass

■Quests!

Multiple different quests are available to progress in the pass. Quests unlock at 300 Trophies from the Trophy Road.

Token requirements to reach next tier increase at certain intervals while going up in the tiers

■Quest rewards

Small 100 tokens, Medium 200 tokens, Large 500 tokens

Brawl Pass Quests 200 or 500 tokens

■Quests generation

Two small quests are generated daily and last for 24 hours. Additional Medium and Large quests are generated on Tuesdays and Thursdays as well as Brawl Pass exclusive quests.

After all the pass rewards have been claimed, players can still keep playing for additional boxes

Any uncollected rewards from previous Seasons can still be collected

■Pins!

Collectible Pins (emotes) have been added to the game. They can be currently used in the game room chat. We will add support for emotes in battles with a later update.

Collecting Emotes: Players can only receive emotes for a Brawler that they own.

Pin Rarities: Common Pins: Sad, Happy and Angry Emotes, Rare Pins: GG and Thanks Emotes, Epic Pins: Special Emotes

■Hot Zone is back! (temporarily!)

Hold an area to hoist the flag, progress is shown visually on the screen and also in the top UI as percentage

Both teams can capture the same area simultaneously without blocking each other



Game ends when one team has hoisted all the flags available in the map, or the timer expires

■Economy Changes

All uncollected Brawl Boxes and Big Boxes have been moved to Brawl Pass

Tickets have been converted to Gems with 0.1 Gems awarded per 1 Ticket (rounded up).

Star Tokens have been removed

Gems have been removed from Brawl Boxes and placed on the pass

Ticket Reward has been changed to Big Box in the Trophy Road

■Game Modes & Event Rotation Changes - WIP

New Bounty, Heist and Siege maps have been added

More maps in rotation

■Ticketed game modes!

Ticketed modes are now free to play and new quests are generated for them when the game mode becomes available

Boss fight: 5 Quests available for beating the first 5 difficulty levels and 100 Token reward for each Quest.

Robo Rumble: Now has a maximum timer of 2 minutes that the players must survive in order to win. 5 Quests are available for beating the first 5 difficulty levels and 100 Token reward for each Quest

Big Game: Boss wins if they survive the 2 minute timer. Boss health has been adjusted for the new time. 100 Token Quest rewards for first 5 victories

■Other

Various UI improvements

New Brawler defeat effects

In profiles, Robo Rumble highest time has been replaced with highest beaten level

■Reworks!

Dark Bunny Penny VFX

Dumpling Darryl rework

Pam rework

Darryl VO

■The Archive

In the future, some selected skins will be removed from the shop rotation. They will be resurfaced about 1-2 times per year. Selected skins have a new icon to signify this change.

Skins which will move to the Archive:

Rockabilly Mortis

Football Bull

Spicy Mike

Boombox Brock

Caveman Frank

■Bug Fixes

Showdown: Fixed a crash when multiple Dynamikes activated Fidget Spinner at the same time in a Friendly Room battle

Showdown: Jacky's Super charge rate no longer increases after collecting Power Cubes

Spike: Popping Pincushion is no longer affected by Curveball

Crow: Extra Toxic Star Power now correctly affects Jacky.

Fixed a pathfinding bug when Shelly destroyed a wall she was dashing into

Turrets are now also pushed out of Sprout’s walls

■Brawler Balance