新キャラクター - Emz！

新キャラクターのEmzはSNSが大好き。フォロワー達だけが本当の彼女を理解しています。例えば、彼女の叔父であるモーティスもです！

通常攻撃ではヘアスプレーを吹きかけ、必殺技ではエリアダメージを伴う恐ろしい攻撃を行います。Emzは8000トロフィーに到達で入手可能です！

・通常攻撃: アトマイザー - 敵に複数回ヒットする濃密なヘアスプレーを吹き付けます。

・必殺技: 腐食性カリスマ - 周囲にいる敵をスローダウンしてダメージを与えます。

・スターパワー: 因果応報 - 通常攻撃の範囲内にいる敵が受けるダメージが20%増加

・スターパワー: 元気注入 - 必殺技の範囲内の敵1体につき自身のHPを毎秒200回復する。

・すでに8000トロフィーに到達しているプレイヤーは、自動的にEmzがコレクションに追加されます。





新スキン！ - ハロウィンスキンはこのイベント中でしか獲得できません！

もしかしたら来年のブロスタハロウィンで帰ってくるかも…？

.ブロスタ ハロウィンスキン！（近日登場）

魔法使い シェリー - 150エメラルド

オオカミ男 レオン - 150エメラルド

カラベラ エリザベス - 80エメラルド

追加スキン！

影の騎士 ジェシー - 10,000スターポイント

DJ フランケン - 80エメラルド





ハッピーブロウィン！

夜警 -（エナジーバンパイアが帰ってきた！）

・トロフィーが500に到達するとゲームモードが解放されます。

・このハロウィンイベント期間中のみ、特別イベントスロットに出現します。

・バトル中、全キャラクターが自動的に少しづつダメージを受けます。

・敵にダメージを与えた際、そのダメージの80%分のHPが回復します。

・敵を倒すとヒットポイントが全回復します。

・デュオ バトルロイヤルでは、これらの回復量を2人でシェアします。

・イベント限定のバックグラウンド、ミュージック、ロード画面、デコレーション、環境が追加されます！





パワープレイ

ブロスタに新たな競争性のあるモードが登場です。1日3バトル限定のパワープレイでランクを上げ、栄光とスターポイントを手に入れよう！パワープレイは14日毎のシーズン制になっており、10月28日（月）より開始予定です！

このモードは、最初のスターパワーを獲得するとアンロックされます。スターパワーを獲得したキャラクターのみ参戦可能です。1日3バトルのみプレイ可能で、ランキングは各シーズン終了時にリセットされます。

パワープレイのマッチメイキングは、プレイヤーのポイント（トロフィー数ではなく、勝利数）

・3対3 勝利 = 30 ポイント

・3対3 引き分け = 10 ポイント

・3対3 敗北 = 5 ポイント

・ソロバトルロイヤルとデュオバトルロイヤルのスコアはそれぞれのモードのランクに基づく

目指せ、大勝利！3対3のパワープレイで設定された条件を達成して勝利すると、追加ポイントを獲得できます！

・エメラルドハント - 15個目のエメラルドが発生する前に試合に勝利

・強奪／制圧 - 金庫またはタレットのHPが80%以上残ったまま勝利

・ブロストライカー - 2-0で完全勝利

・賞金稼ぎ - 敵よりも10個以上多く星を獲得して勝利

シーズン中に獲得したポイントに応じて、シーズン終了時に報酬が付与されます

ランキングTOP200以内に入ったプレイヤーには、順位に応じて追加報酬が与えられます（同スコアの場合、合計トロフィー数によって順位が確定します）！





マップのローテーション変更

モーティスハウスのテーマが、孤高のスターの全マップといくつかのマップに追加されます。

テイクダウン - イベント期間中のみ、ボスに特別な能力が与えられます。近接攻撃と突進に加え、レーザー、連鎖ライトニング、ロケットが追加されます！





バランス調整

8ビット

通常攻撃のレーザー1発のダメージを340から320に減少。

ビビ

HPが4300から4200に減少

必殺技「スピットボール」のダメージが1000から900に減少

ボウ

必殺技のトラップの落下パターンが固定化

ブロック

スターパワー「ファイアロケット」のダメージが500から600に増加。

クロウ

スターパワー「猛毒」のダメージ低減率が16％から20％に増加。

ダリル

スターパワー「鋼の盾」のダメージ低減率が25％から30％に増加。

スターパワー「瞬速リロード」の効果が変更。必殺技使用後、5秒間リロード速度が2倍になる。

エル・プリモ

スターパワー「バーニングドロップ」のダメージ量が1000から1200に増加。

スターパワー「流星雨」の速度向上率が28％から25%に減少。

ジーン

スターパワー「魔法の吐息」の毎秒回復量が300から400に増加。

レオン

スターパワー「インビジヒール」の毎秒回復量が800から1000に増加。

必殺技「煙玉」で姿が見えなくなる効果時間が7秒から6秒に減少。

ニタ

HPが3800から4000に増加。

通常攻撃のダメージが740から800に増加。

ペニー

通常攻撃のダメージが840から900に増加。

エリザベス

最大射程時の通常攻撃のダメージが1640から1600に減少。

ポコ

スターパワー「ダ・カーポ」の回復量が600から800に増加。

サンディ

HPが4000から3800に減少。

必殺技「砂嵐」の効果時間が12秒から9秒に減少。

スターパワー「癒しの風」の回復量が300から250に減少。

スパイク

スターパワー「栄養補給」の毎秒回復量が600から800に増加。

ティック

通常攻撃「ミニ地雷」がタイマーで爆発するまでの時間が1.6秒から2秒に増加。

スターパワー「オートマ・ティック装填」のリロード速度向上率が13%から10%に減少。





キャラクターデザイン & オーディオ

フランケンのキャラクターデザインを改良

ドラゴン使い ジェシーのエフェクトを修正

シェリーのアニメーションを改良

レオンのボイスを追加

キャラクター撃破時のFXを追加





その他

テイクダウンと孤高スターにて、現時点のランクが画面右上に表示されるようになりました。

アカウントIDでフレンド追加が可能になりました。

チャットにおいて不適切な言動を検出するフィルターが追加されました。

ゲームルームのメンバーがルームに誰でも招待できる機能が戻ってきました。

トロフィー目標画面とプレイヤーのプロフィール画面が別々に。

フレンドゲームのイベント選択で、以前に選択したイベントが記憶されるようになりました。





バグ修正

ゲームの再起動後、フレンドゲームのルーム内で相手チームのキャラクターが「準備完了」の場合、そのキャラクターのボイスが聞こえるバグを修正。

賞金稼ぎと孤高のスターにおいて、発射物が空中にある間にタレットが破壊された場合、懸賞金の星が手に入らないバグを修正（ペニーの大砲など）。

ブロストライカーにおいて、タレットのターゲットがやぶの中にいる場合、タレットからの発射物がおかしな軌道を描くバグを修正。





New Brawler - Emz!

Emz is our newest Brawler. She’s always on social media, and nobody but her followers REALLY understand her. Especially her uncle Mortis! Her main attack is a blast of Hair Spray and her Super does some frightening area of effect damage. Emz will be available on the Trophy Road at 8,000 Trophies!

Main attack: Spray - Emz fires a cloud of hairspray that can hit enemies multiple times if they linger in it

Super Ability: Caustic Charisma - Slows down and damages enemies near Emz

Star Power: Bad Karma - Enemies that stay inside the Spray area take 20% increased damage per hit

Star Power: Hype - Emz is healed for 100% of the damage dealt by her Super

Players who have already passed the 8000 Trophy mark on Trophy Road will have Emz automatically added to their collection

New Skins! - The seasonal Halloween skins will only be available during this event! Will they ever return? Maybe next Brawl-o-ween!





Brawl-o-ween skins! (coming soon!)

Witch Shelly - 150 Gems

Werewolf Leon - 150 Gems

Piper Calavera - 80 Gems

More Skins!

Shadow Knight Jessie - 10,000 Star Points

DJ Frank - 80 Gems





Brawl-o-ween!

GRAVEYARD SHIFT - (Life Leech is BACK!)

Unlocked at 500 Trophies

In a new special event slot, only available during the Halloween event!

Brawlers constantly take damage during the match

80% of damage dealt to enemy Brawlers restores your HP

Defeating an enemy Brawler restores full health

In Duo Showdown, If both Brawlers are alive, healing is shared

New background, music, loading screen, decorations, and environment!

Power Play - Our newest competitive way to play Brawl! With just three Power Play matches per day, you’ll need to win your games and climb the rankings to achieve glory and Star Points! Power Play will be a 14 day Season, starting on Monday 28th!

Unlocked when a player earns their first Star Power, and only Brawlers with a Star Power can participate in Power Plays. A maximum of three matches can be played daily, and the rankings reset each season

Power Play matchmaking is based on your score (matches won, not on Trophies)

3対3 victory = 30 points

3対3 tie = 10 points

3対3 loss = 5 points

Showdown and Duo Showdown scores dependent on placement

Overwhelming Victory! When you win a 3対3 Power Play match by achieving specific goals, you get extra points!

Gem Grab = Win the match before the 15th Gem spawns

Heist/Seige = Win with at least 80% Safe health remaining

Brawl Ball = SHUTOUT win 2-0

Bounty = Win by 10+ stars

Rewards are given at the end of each Season based on your score (how many points you have accumulated during the season).

Top 200 Players also receive an extra reward based on their ranking! In the case of a tie, a player’s total Trophies are used.

Map Rotation Changes

Mortis’ Mortuary theme added to all Lone Star maps and various other maps as well

Takedown - Boss now has a different special ability for the duration of the event. In addition to the melee and charge abilities, the boss will have either Lasers, Chain Lightning, or Rockets!

Brawler Balance

8-BIT

Decreased Main Attack damage from 340 to 320 per laser

Bibi

Decreased health from 4300 to 4200

Decreased Spitball damage from 1000 to 900

Bo

Super Attack traps are now deployed in a fixed pattern

Brock

Increased Incendiary damage from 500 to 600

Crow

Increased Extra Toxic enemy damage reduction from 16% to 20%

Darryl

Increased Steel Hoops shield damage reduction from 25% to 30%

Rolling Reload rework: Darryl doubles his reload speed for 5 seconds after using Super

El Primo

Increased El Fuego damage from 1000 to 1200

Decreased Meteor Rush speed boost from 28% to 25%

Gene

Increased Magic Puffs healing from 300 to 400 per second

Leon

Increased Invisiheal healing from 800 to 1000 per second

Decreased Smoke Bomb invisibility duration from 7s to 6s

Nita

Increased Health from 3800 to 4000

Increased Main Attack damage from 740 to 800

Penny

Increased Main Attack damage from 840 to 900

Piper

Decreased Main Attack damage at max range from 1640 to 1600

Poco

Increased Da Capo! healing from 600 to 800

Sandy

Decreased health from 4000 to 3800

Decreased Sandstorm duration from 12s to 9s

Decreased Healing Winds healing from 300 to 250 per second

Spike

Increased Fertilize healing from 600 to 800 per second

Tick

Increased Main Attack Minimines duration on the ground from 1.6s to 2.0s

Decreased Automa-Tick Reload time effect from 13% to 10%

Brawler Visual & Audio Changes

Frank visual improvements

Shadow Knight Jessie effects rework

Shelly animations rework

Leon Voice Over added

New Brawler defeat FX added

Other

Takedown & Lone Star: Player Rank is now displayed numerically in the top right corner of the screen

Add an option to add friends with account ID

Added profanity filtering for chats

Game Rooms: Added back the option for game room members to invite anyone into the room

Player profile is now separated from the Trophy Road

Friendly Game room mode selection now remembers the previously selected game mode

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in Friendly Game Room where after relaunching the game a player could hear the opposing team's Brawlers' voice lines if these Brawlers were in a ready state

Fixed a bug where the player did not get their bounty increased in Bounty and Lone Star if the turret exploded while the projectile was mid-air (such as Penny's Mortar)

Fixed a bug that caused turrets to shoot strangely when the turret's target had the brawl ball and was hiding in grass.