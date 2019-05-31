Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2019年5月31日
Blog – Brawl Stars

世界中で大流行!!スパセル公式から指令が届いた・・・

Supercellから届いた箱に入っていた手紙にはある指令が書かれていました。

果たしてきおきおさんが挑んだ指令とは・・・

Video