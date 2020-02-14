Supercell logo
2020年2月14日
Blog – Brawl Stars

【期間限定イベント】コインの雨

今週末はコインが大量に獲得できます！！

チケットイベント以外のノーマルゲームでトークンと共にコインが手に入ります！！

この機会にコインを稼いじゃおう！！