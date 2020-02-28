Supercell logo
2020年2月28日
Blog – Brawl Stars

ダブルトークンイベント開催

本日(2/28)の17時から週末にかけてダブルトークンイベント開催！

トークンをたくさん稼いで、ボックスをたくさんゲットしよう！！