2023年2月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars

2023年2月13日 メンテナンスのお知らせ

2月13日 メンテナンスを行います。

バグ修正

  • サーバーメンテナンス

  • 一部のゲームモードがプレイヤーのバトル履歴に反映されない問題の修正