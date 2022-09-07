Supercell logo
2022年9月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars

中秋の名月イベント！無料プレゼントも！

中秋の名月を記念して、ムーンバニースクウィークのスキンとピンズがショップに登場🐰

さらに9/8~9/11までの4日間

🎁無料のボックス

💎エメラルドが報酬のクエスト

🪙コインの雨イベント

などが登場！