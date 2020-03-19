Supercell logo
2020年3月19日
Blog – Brawl Stars

新マッチングシステム復旧について

【お知らせ】

新マッチングシステムを復活させました！

皆様にはご迷惑をおかけし、誠に申し訳ございませんでした。

システムの概要については、こちらのアップデート記事をご確認ください。