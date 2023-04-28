Supercell logo
2023年4月28日
ウィローの新ガジェットとスターパワーが登場！

ガジェット: ダイブ
2秒間ダイブして敵のターゲットにされなくなるが、その間は何もできなくなる。

スターパワー: 君に夢中
必殺技が命中した敵は、スピードが25%上昇する。