Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2019年3月7日

Blog – Brawl Stars

任意アップデート！(3/7)
article image

2019年3月1日

Blog – Brawl Stars

今回のアップデート内容をチェック！
article image

2019年3月1日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ダークネクロ モーティス登場！
article image

2019年2月27日

Blog – Brawl Stars

バランス調整!(2/27)
article image

2019年2月27日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【注意】アップデートの不具合が発生しています！
article image

2019年2月26日

Blog – Brawl Stars

「RAGE」にてブロスタイベント開催決定！
Previous9899100101102Next