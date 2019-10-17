Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2019年10月17日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ブロスタニュースを読んで、桜スパイクをもらおうキャンペーン
article image

2019年10月14日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【18時より配信開始！】RAGE　ブロスタ日本一決定戦オンライン予選　プレイオフ
article image

2019年10月11日

Blog – Brawl Stars

台風19号の影響による、お問い合わせ窓口の対応について
article image

2019年10月11日

Blog – Brawl Stars

ダブルトークンイベント！
article image

2019年10月9日

Blog – Brawl Stars

バランス調整
article image

2019年10月2日

Blog – Brawl Stars

消費税法改正に伴う一部アプリ内アイテムの価格変更について
Previous8586878889Next