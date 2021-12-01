Supercell logo
2021년 12월 1일
Blog – Brawl Stars

롤라의 두 번째 스타 파워!

지금 롤라의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 사랑을 담아 (스타 파워)


    롤라의 분신이 쏜 탄환이 경로상에 있는 아군을 100만큼 회복시킵니다.