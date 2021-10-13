Supercell logo
2021년 10월 13일
Blog – Brawl Stars

메그의 두 번째 스타 파워 출시!

지금 메그의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 자폭 (스타 파워)


    시간이 만료되면 메카가 파괴면서 폭발해 주변 상대에게 1000의 피해를 주고 뒤로 밀쳐냅니다.