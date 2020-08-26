Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020년 8월 26일
Blog – Brawl Stars
발리 신규 가젯, 약초 칵테일 출시!
지금 발리의 두 번째 가젯을 만나보세요!
약초 칵테일 (가젯)
근처의 아군에게 치료 칵테일을 던져 초당 500 HP를 회복하는 웅덩이를 만듭니다. (매치 당 사용 가능 횟수: 3)