Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020년 8월 26일
Blog – Brawl Stars

발리 신규 가젯, 약초 칵테일 출시!

지금 발리의 두 번째 가젯을 만나보세요!

  • 약초 칵테일 (가젯)


    근처의 아군에게 치료 칵테일을 던져 초당 500 HP를 회복하는 웅덩이를 만듭니다. (매치 당 사용 가능 횟수: 3)