2020년 7월 29일
Blog – Brawl Stars

보 신규 가젯, 와이어 함정 출시!

지금 보의 두 번째 가젯을 만나보세요!

  • 와이어 함정 (가젯)


    모든 덫을 즉시 폭발시킵니다. (매치 당 사용 가능 횟수:3)