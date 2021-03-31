Supercell logo
2021년 3월 31일
Blog – Brawl Stars

스튜의 두 번째 스타 파워!


지금 스튜의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 가소 힐 (스타 파워)

    특수 공격 사용 시 500 HP를 회복합니다.