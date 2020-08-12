Supercell logo
2020년 8월 12일
제시 신규 가젯, 반동 억제 스프링 출시!

지금 제시의 두 번째 가젯을 만나보세요!

  • 반동 억제 스프링 (가젯)


    터렛의 공격 속도가 5.0초 동안 2배로 증가합니다. (매치당 사용 가능 횟수: 3)