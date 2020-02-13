Games
2020년 2월 13일
Blog – Brawl Stars
코인 샤워 주간이 시작됩니다!
- 2월 14일부터 게임에서 획득하는 토큰의 수만큼 코인을 얻을 수 있습니다.
- 스타 토큰과 티켓 이벤트로 얻은 토큰에는 해당되지 않습니다.