2020년 2월 13일
Blog – Brawl Stars

코인 샤워 주간이 시작됩니다!

- 2월 14일부터 게임에서 획득하는 토큰의 수만큼 코인을 얻을 수 있습니다.

- 스타 토큰과 티켓 이벤트로 얻은 토큰에는 해당되지 않습니다.