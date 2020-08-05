Supercell logo
2020년 8월 5일
Blog – Brawl Stars

페니 신규 가젯, 선장의 나침반 출시!

지금 페니의 두 번째 가젯을 만나보세요!

  • 선장의 나침반 (가젯)


    현재 서 있는 위치에 대포 포격을 요청합니다. (매치 당 사용 가능 횟수:3)