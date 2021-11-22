Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2021년 11월 22일
Blog – Brawl Stars

11월 22일 점검 수정 내역

⚙️ 오류 수정

  • 클럽 리그 시작 시간 수정

  • 클럽 리그 관련 오류 수정

📍 11월 업데이트 내역 전체 확인하기