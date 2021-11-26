Supercell logo
2021년 11월 26일
11월 26일 점검 수정 내역

⚙ 오류 수정

  • 클럽 상점 내 스킨 가격 수정

  • 클럽 순위가 잘못 표시되는 문제 수정

  • 클럽 리그 시즌 중에 골드 티켓을 한도 초과하여 구매할 수 있는 문제 수정