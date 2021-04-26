Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2021년 4월 26일
Blog – Brawl Stars

4월 26일 점검 수정 내역


1. 오류 수정

  • 커뮤니티 대회 맵 관련 문제 수정

  • 일부 스킨의 음성/효과음 관련 문제 수정 (불운의 타라, 카우보이 8비트, 슈퍼스타 스튜)