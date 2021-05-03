Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2021년 5월 3일
Blog – Brawl Stars

5월 3일 점검 수정 내역


1. 기타

  • 로딩 화면에서 발생하는 문제를 해결하기 위한 서버 재부팅

  • 무료 메가 상자는 5월 6일(목)까지 수령할 수 있습니다