2022년 2월 18일
Blog – Brawl Stars

2월 18일 점검 수정 내역

오류 수정

  • 퀘스트 관련 오류 수정

  • 그롬의 그롬 폭탄(특수 공격) 충전 관련 오류 수정

  • 팽의 시각 효과 관련 오류 수정

