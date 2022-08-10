Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2022년 8월 10일
Blog – Brawl Stars

8월 10일 점검 수정 내역

⚙ 오류 수정 내역

  • 클럽 퀘스트의 보상을 획득할 수 없는 문제 수정

📍 업데이트 전체 내역 보기!