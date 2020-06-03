Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020년 6월 3일
Blog – Brawl Stars

게일의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

게일의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!


  • 두 번째 바람 (스타 파워)

    특수 공격의 경로상에 있는 모든 아군 브롤러들의 이동속도를 증가시킵니다.