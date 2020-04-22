Supercell logo
2020년 4월 22일
스프라우트의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

광합성 (스타 파워)

  • 덤불 안에 있을 때 모든 공격의 피해를 일부 막아주는 실드를 활성화합니다.