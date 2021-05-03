Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2021년 5월 3일

5월 3일 점검 수정 내역
2021년 4월 26일

4월 26일 점검 수정 내역
2021년 4월 22일

4월 22일 점검 수정 내역
2021년 4월 9일

선택적 업데이트 내역을 확인하세요!
2021년 4월 7일

4월 업데이트 내용을 확인하세요!
2021년 4월 1일

이용약관 및 개인정보 보호정책 업데이트 안내
