Brawl Stars News Archive

2019년 2월 22일

팝콘 리코 스킨 출시
2019년 2월 15일

'진' 업데이트 상황
2019년 2월 15일

점검 수정 내역(2/14)
2019년 2월 13일

세레나데 포코 스킨 출시
2019년 2월 8일

선택적 업데이트
2019년 2월 7일

점검 수정 내역 (2월 6일)
