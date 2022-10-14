Supercell logo
2022년 10월 14일
Blog – Brawl Stars

거스의 두 번째 스타 파워 출시!

지금 거스의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 든든한 내 친구 (스타 파워)



    스푸키가 팀원이 입히는 피해량을 5초 동안 25% 증가시킵니다.