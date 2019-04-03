Supercell logo
2019년 4월 3일
Blog – Brawl Stars

벚꽃 스파이크, 벚꽃을 날려봄 - 2화

Video

봄 산책을 나온 벚꽃 스파이크에게 무슨 일이?

*벚꽃 스파이크 스킨은 브롤러 탭에서 80 보석에 구매할 수 있습니다.