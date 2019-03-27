Supercell logo
2019년 3월 27일
Blog – Brawl Stars

벚꽃 스파이크, 봄을 맞이해봄 - 1화

브롤상자를 도시락으로 쓰는 벚꽃 스파이크 클라스!

*벚꽃 스파이크 스킨은 브롤러 탭에서 80 보석에 구매할 수 있습니다.

